Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Clemson Road has completely reopened after repairs to a water main break closed part of the road near the Village at Sandhill last month.

On August 15, officials say a 12-inch water main break flooded the road. Richland County dispatch says original call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Officials were able to reopen one lane of Clemson Road later that day, reopening access to the Village at Sandhill.

SCDOT officials projected repairs to end until the end of the August. Joey Jaco, director of utility operations for Columbia Water, said repairs were expected to be difficult since interconnected multiple lines cross each other.

As of Tuesday, September 4th, News19 Photojournalist Rich Owensby was able to confirm the road reopened.

Following repairs from a water main break last month, the section of Clemson Road between Promenade Pl. & Market Place Common Circle at the Village at Sandhill is now reopened. @WLTX #news19 pic.twitter.com/tegYfEgCdJ — Rich Owensby (@RichOwensbyNews) September 4, 2018

