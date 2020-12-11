Clemson to offer LGBT living space next fall

Lavender Place will open in fall 2021 in a group of rooms in Gressette Hall, meant to host up to 20 LGBTQ students of up to any age.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University will open its first “living-learning community” for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students next fall.

LGBTQ student Tyler McDonald has been pushing the effort. The junior English major says it’s important for students to have a safe space to explore their identities.

Lavender Place will be the 18th living-learning community at Clemson.