Clemson to test students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 weekly

According to the university, regularly testing asymptomatic students, faculty and staff, will minimize the spread of the virus by isolating active cases.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University has released their initial plan for COVID-19 testing for the 2021 Spring semester.

According to the university, this place was created with the help of public health experts as well as school leadership.

The plan for the spring semester includes testing students, faculty and staff weekly.

The university has broken testing into pre-arrival and in-semester testing periods. With increased capacity provided through the University’s on-campus lab, capacity and turnaround time have improved drastically since the beginning of the Fall semester, according to Clemson.

The spring semester begins on January 6 and according to the university, more than half of classes will have an in-person component with a third of all classes meeting in-person.

The number of students who requested and elected to be fully online in fall was 3,803, including undergrad and graduate students. Thus far 1,293 have signed up for all online for the Spring semester.

Beginning December 2, we will move on-campus testing operations to Memorial Stadium. Entrance to the testing area will be through Gate 13 on the southwest side of the stadium.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/69Ta1Gv51V pic.twitter.com/8soEaMtbFt — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) December 1, 2020

Below is the testing plan released by the university. PRE-ARRIVAL REQUIREMENTS

For all students and employees, the University will accept the following POSITIVE tests completed within 90 days (October 1, 2020) for pre-arrival clearance:

PCR Nasal

PCR Nasopharyngeal

PCR Saliva

Rapid Antigen

The University will not accept a positive serological test at this time .



ON-CAMPUS RESIDENTS

Must provide two negative test results:

Taken between December 28 and January 2 (prior to move-in beginning January 3 at 8 a.m.) On-campus saliva test completed immediately upon move-in

OFF-CAMPUS STUDENTS

Must provide a negative test result completed on or after December 28.

Access to university facilities will be restricted beginning the morning of January 3 without proof of negative test.

FACULTY AND STAFF

Must provide a negative test result completed on or after December 28.

Access to university facilities will be restricted beginning the morning of January 3 without proof of negative test.

IN-SEMESTER TESTING

Beginning January 11, all faculty, staff, and students will be required to test weekly . Details will be provided prior to the beginning of the Spring semester.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION