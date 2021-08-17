Clemson issues temporary mask mandate on campus

The school's rules will only apply for a limited time.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University will require masks at all campus buildings but only for a limited time.

The school announced Tuesday night they'd implement a mask mandate in all buildings statewide, including classrooms, offices, labs, dorms, and dinging hall except while eating or in private spaces.

The order is only in effect for three weeks, however. The school said that's when their public health team's models predicted the greatest risk of catching the illness. Those models show masks would significantly help stop the spread.

The school said it made the move after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled there's no state law stopping colleges from imposing a mandate. It had earlier been believed a budget proviso--which is a spending rule in the budget--prohibited a mask mandate. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told USC as much in a letter when that school attempted to pass a mandate.

But a professor at the University of South Carolina challenged that thinking, and argued his case to the Supreme Court. Justices sided with the professor, saying the wording of the proviso only prevented discrimination over vaccine status, not mandates campuswide.

Shortly after the ruling became public, USC reinstituted the mask mandate they'd dropped after getting the letter for Wilson.