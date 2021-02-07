'It is impossible to fully express in words what a blessing this is to me and my children. It feels like a huge weight was lifted,' his wife said.

CLEVELAND — The family of fallen Cleveland police officer Vu Nguyen just received a very special gift: their home’s mortgage was paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“My family and I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” his wife, Holli, said. “It is impossible to fully express in words what a blessing this is to me and my children. It feels like a huge weight was lifted. My children and I are blessed to see my husband’s sacrifice be remembered.”

Officer Nguyen passed away on July 6, 2018, days after collapsing during a training exercise. He was a 20-year veteran in law enforcement who was also the father of two girls.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program works to ensure “the families they left behind can stay in their homes without the financial burden of a mortgage.”

“This Independence Day, Tunnel to Towers is delivering financial independence to the families of fallen first responders by paying off the mortgages on the homes of these heroes,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “We cannot replace the loss of a husband and father, but we can make sure these families can stay in the place they called home.”

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation says it will deliver 200 mortgage payoffs of mortgage-free homes across the country by the end of 2021.

Tunnel to Towers also paid off the mortgage of Bellefontaine officer Craig Comstock. He passed away on April 10 last year after serving as an officer for nearly 18 years. He was a father of two children with his wife, Michele.