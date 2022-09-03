Clinton Sease Farm hosts potato plant and play event

Locals who attended learned how to create a growing environment for potatoes with soil, a bag, potato eyes, a ruler and some straw.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington residents got to partake in a budding educational experience today involving at-home vegetable growth.

"We found out through Facebook. They had the event posted and right away I was like, I have to go and take my family," Rachel Forero a Lexington resident said.

Rachel Forero, her husband and two children are new to the Lexington community and Rachel homeschools her kids.

She said this was the perfect activity to build more learning.

"It was different. I've never seen an event like this where they teach you how to plant potatoes, in a bag at that," Forero said.

"Most people today think your food comes from the grocery store, so when they come out and see what farming is all about, they know that you fist have to get food from here, it's got to be grown here, harvested, then it has to go through a process to get to the grocery store before they can purchase it and enjoy it," said Clinton Sease owner of Clinton Sease Farms.

The hands on experience was the first of it's kind at the farm and they hope to continue it next year too.

"You plant Irish potatoes usually in February and the first two weeks in March because they don't grow in hot weather. Because you want them up out of the ground and growing in the springtime," Sease said.

These potatoes will be ready for harvest in just three months time.

The farm sold tickets for this event, but it's considering applying for a grant to make the experience free for those who are economically disadvantaged.