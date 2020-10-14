Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington opening on Friday with safety guidelines

To make it a safe environment for families during the pandemic, they're requiring people to wear a mask inside buildings and on the wagon ride.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A popular Lexington farm that features a famous corn maze and pumpkin patch will be opening this Friday.

Clinton Sease Farm is located in Lexington on Olde Farm Road. Many families come there every year to check out multiple attractions on the farm, including a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a playground and other activities.

On Halloween last year, a storm rolled through the area, damaging some parts of the farm. Some of the damage that could be seen across the farm included a pumpkin tower that fell and a sign that was launched into the side of one of the buildings.

"That tornado went through on Halloween last year," said owner Clinton Sease. "My wife said, 'You know what? Next year, we're going to dedicate our maze to the weather.' Our maze this year is the amazing weather, and guess what it's got in it? A big tornado."

Since the storm, they've been able to get everything back up and running.

This year has been different for the farm due to the pandemic. They usually have about 10,000 kids from schools that come out during the year.

The farm will be opening to the public this Friday at 6 p.m.

People four years of age or older can pay $14 to take part in all the mazes, unlimited hayrides, the pumpkin patch and all playground activities. Children three years old and younger are admitted free.

To make it a safe environment for families during the pandemic, they're requiring people to wear a mask inside buildings, on the wagon ride and when you're interacting with staff. Otherwise, people can take off their mask outside.

Blue sky has replaced the rain clouds 😊which means the pumpkin patch and maze will be great for the afternoon. See you soon.

Sease says being outdoors helps provide a safe place for families.

"We really didn't know what to expect this year when we opened because of the pandemic, but I guess because we're outside and people feel safer. They're coming to us in great number. Thank goodness because we've had a very slim year as it was," Sease explained. "We've got over 10+ acres for you to spread out in. So you've got plenty of room for everybody to come out and enjoy."