Old Textile plant may be leaking pollution into the Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pollution leaking at a closed textile plant in Union County may threaten Columbia's drinking water.

Thousands of Columbia residents rely on the Broad River for their drinking water. But a concerning issue lies 60 miles upstream: the Carlisle Finishing Textile Plant.

The plant was shut down a couple of years ago, but Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler has concerns about what remains.

"What they left behind was several waste lagoons that are filled with PFAS pollution," he said.

PFAS, also known as "Forever Chemicals," are becoming increasingly common in our waterways, according to Stangler. The chemicals can be found in several products, including food packaging, firefighting foam, and textiles.

According to state data, the pollution on the site is 7,200 times higher in groundwater than the proposed federal standard of four parts per trillion.

"The concern is that stuff will make its way into the river and eventually make its way to our drinking water here in Columbia," said Stangler.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) sent a letter to factory representatives calling the environmental problems at the plant an "urgent legal matter."

According to Assistant City Manager Clint Shealy, meeting the federal drinking water limit for PFAS could cost Columbia $150 million.

"We believe that it is by far the best economical approach to keep these compounds out of the environment," said Shealy.

Javar Juarez has lived along the Broad River for 15 years. He's hoping for swift action from officials.

"This river moves fast," said Juarez. "So not tomorrow, not next month. Today."

In April, consultants submitted a clean-up plan to DHEC.

"The reality is some of the damage has already been done here," said Stangler.

According to Shealy and Stangler, the water is still safe to drink through intense filtration.

Stangler said the company ran a treatment plant for wastewater generated at the textile factory. Still, wastewater systems are not required to filter out Forever Chemicals before releasing wastewater into a river.

