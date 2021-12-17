'Summa cum congressional laude': SC State recognizes Clyburn with diploma 60 years after graduating

SC State did not conduct a December ceremony in 1961 when Clyburn graduated so he was unable to march and received his credential by mail.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — 60 years after earning his degree from South Carolina State University, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn finally walked the commencement stage on Friday and accepted his diploma from President Joe Biden and school officials.

Congressman Clyburn earned a history degree from SC State College in December of 1961. At that time, SC State did not conduct a December ceremony so Clyburn was unable to march and received his credential by mail.

President Joe Biden, who was the commencement speaker at South Carolina State University's December commencement on Friday, presented Clyburn with the degree.

Clyburn had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker, but invited President Biden to deliver the commencement address in his stead since he the would be receiving his own degree during the ceremony.

Clyburn is the Majority Whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives. He previously served in the post from 2007 to 2011 and served as Assistant Democratic Leader from 2011 to 2019.