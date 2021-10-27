Clyburn, SC Jewish community remember synagogue shooting three years later

Wednesday marked three years since a gunman walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday marked three years since a gunman walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people.

Police said the shooter went into the synagogue yelling anti-semitic slurs and shooting at worshipers.

Wednesday night, members of the South Carolina Jewish Community talked with 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn about hate crimes and racism across the country.

"Those issues surrounding Emanuel, the Tree of Life and Charlottesville indicate that Congress has to do something to lessen the divisions that are developing in this country," Congressman Clyburn said.