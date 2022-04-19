'Duke University will forever be home,' Coach K’s grandson leaving Duke University

“Duke university means more to me than I could ever express. It has always been my dream to play basketball for my grandfather at this special place. This experience has been more impactful than I could have ever imagined. There have been incredible highs and profound lows, but I have learned from everything and became a better man from it all. This year has been nothing short of special and I am so grateful to have been a part of this journey. This summer I will be finishing my degree in sociology and entering my name into the transfer portal as I pursue the opportunity to earn a graduate degree elsewhere. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family, and most importantly the Duke Community and Cameron Crazies. Duke University will forever be home.”