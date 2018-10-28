Charleston, SC — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for a downed civilian aircraft approximately 110 miles east of Charleston.

Officials with the Coast Guard 7th District say they suspended the search Saturday evening after searching approximately 3,516 square miles for 76 hours.

"It is with a heavy heart that we suspend our search for the missing aircraft and its five passengers," said Capt. John Reed, Commander, Sector Charleston. "I have spoken with the family of those that were on this plane and extend my deepest sympathies to them and all those who have been hit by this tragic loss at sea."

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) notified Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders Thursday of a civilian aircraft emergency at 11:33 a.m. The Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the AFRCC.

The aircraft, a Piper PA-31, was leaving from South Carolina to the Bahamas.

