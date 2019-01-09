COLUMBIA, S.C. — The administration at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in Conway has decided to suspend classes and close the campus as Hurricane Dorian nears South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday, Aug. 31, and said in a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 1, that emergency management teams are preparing for the storm and that the SC National Guard has been activated.

No evacuation order had been issued as of Sunday afternoon. Hurricane Dorian is forecast to near South Carolina by Wednesday evening.

The statement from CCU reads in part, "In an abundance of caution, CCU will cancel on-campus classes and will initiate the academic continuity plan, starting Tuesday, Sept. 3. The University will provide ample notice before on-campus classes are resumed."

Faculty and staff are to anticipate reporting for normal working hours on Tuesday until further notice.

Students will be notified of details of the academic continuity plan via an email from Interim Provost Dan Ennis. Students who have traveled out of the area for the Labor Day holiday are asked to not return to campus until the hurricane has passed.

All other students are asked to pay close attention to emails from University Housing, if residential; and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

