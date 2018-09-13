Grand Strand communities are enacting curfews ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The mayor of Surfside Beach issued an executive order Wednesday imposing a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew is effective starting Thursday and continuing until further notice. The ocean is also off-limits for the foreseeable future.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson issued an overnight curfew Wednesday that ended 6 a.m. Thursday. The curfew did not apply to those seeking to evacuate. According to the Myrtle Beach City government, the ocean is still closed to swimming and other aquatic activities indefinitely.

In Mullins, police said the curfew starting Thursday runs from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice.

The City of Conway is also under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice. The decision was made at a special meeting on Wednesday.

In North Carolina, Robeson County is under curfew beginning 8 p.m. Thursday. The curfew runs from sunset to sunrise and will remain active until further notice.

All of Scotland County is also under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

