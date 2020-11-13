Cola Concerts to open for shows with safety measures in place

The venue is located at The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center.

CAYCE, S.C. — A new venue for live events is almost ready for show time in the Midlands.

Because of severe weather, the venue, Cola Concerts, postponed their first week of shows. Cola Concerts will now launch Monday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. with a free showing of the family-friendly movie Cars.

The venue is located at The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center. The address is 2001 Charleston Hwy Cayce, SC 29033.

Adam Epstein, the CEO of Innovation Arts an Entertainment said Cola Concerts is bringing diverse entertainment to the Capitol City with something for everyone to enjoy, but with safety measures in place.

"This is a live entertainment venue, but also one where it can act as a sports bar," Epstein said. "We have the two biggest television screens in South Carolina right here. We are creating a new way for fans and bands to interact and we’re doing it safely.”

From movies and comedy to concerts, there is something for everyone. There are sectioned off areas called 'coves' where people can watch safely. The roped off areas allow for social distancing. The venue allows four people in one 'cove' at a time. Inside your section, patrons are not required to wear masks.

Epstein said he is excited to have live entertainment back again.

"The opportunity to watch someone create something live in front of you is gone, so we’ve been driven to be in the room where it happens," Epstein said. "To be in the room where a person creates something special live and we haven’t been able to do it.”

Cola Concerts hopes this is a success so they can have more events for years to come.