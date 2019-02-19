COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures are projected to drop below 40 degrees Tuesday night, prompting the United Way of the Midlands to open its Inclement Weather Center.

With wind chill, temperature are expected to hit a low of 38 degrees Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is also likely through the night.

Guests may only access the center by vans from the Clean of Heart at 1219 Laurel Street from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Morning drop offs will run from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

All guest will receive meals and shelter while at the center.

Guests can always check signs outside Transitions, City Hall and the Richland Library to see if the center is open. For more information, call 803-255-8158