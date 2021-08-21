College students pack Five Points after summer break despite pandemic

College students are back in town after a summer break, with many hitting the town for a night out.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — College students are back in town getting ready for the fall semester, and they're already enjoying time out in Five Points despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Salty Nut being the place to be, USC student Andrew Skibbie says, "It's a new semester, it's a great environment. It's a vibe, you know what I mean? First time out, gotta be out here with friends."

Jake Regan saying he's missed the whole Five Points vibe. "It's just more people cause, like, they had freshman locked down last year. I guess people are more excited to be out here because it's been a while."

Matt Shmanske from Burger Tavern 77 says it's always busier when students are back in class. "It seems to be a good energy. Everybody is reunited, everybody is happy to see friends that they haven't seen over the summer. Everybody is really excited for the school year."

Shmanske says college students make up a big portion of income for local businesses. "It's a big part of the business," he said. "USC started back in, I feel like a lot of Columbia is college driven, certainly we see a slow down in the summertime, so its always good to have Carolina back."

Shmanske says following a year of shutdowns and restrictions, he's hoping for a busy year. "We have seen our fair share of ups and downs over the last year and a half, and I hope it heads back in the right direction."