Child, woman among six found dead in burning South Carolina home; surviving victim says they were stabbed

Among the victims were the suspect's 13-year-old daughter and 50-year-old sister-in-law.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A man faces murder and attempted murder charges following a fire and alleged stabbing in a South Carolina home where deputies found six people dead, including his daughter.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Colleton County Sheriff Buddy Hill Jr. said his office got a call around 11 a.m. Sunday, that was on fire along Folly Creek Lane in the Green Pond community. When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames.

They also found a 13-year-old victim who had stab wounds. The person told investigators Manigo's name and a description before being airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Hill said that allowed them to arrest Manigo quickly near the crime scene.

Hill said first responders found six bodies inside the home. Of the victims, Hill identified two of them: 50-year-old Michelle Wright and 13-year-old Sharya Manigo. Hill said Sharya Manigo is Ryan Manigo's daughter, while Wright is his sister-in-law. He's charged with both their murders and the attempted murder of the 13-year-old.

Hill thanked the other surviving family for giving them information in this case. However, now he's asking the public to support them.

"We ask the public to keep this family in and our community in their prayers as we move forward," Hill said

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, whose office will prosecute the case, said Manigo went before a magistrate Monday afternoon. Because of the severity of his charges, the judge could not set a bond. That will happen at a later date.