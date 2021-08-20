Motorcyclist dead after striking car in Sumter

According to the Sumter County coroner, the accident happened Friday afternoon on SC 441 North.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is dead after an afternoon motorcycle accident in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter Coroner Robert Baker, the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on SC 441 North and US Hwy. 521.

Charles Wade III, 27, of Dalzell was traveling on SC 441 North (Peach Orchard Road) near Hwy. 521 (Thomas Sumter Highway) when he struck a car that had turned in front of him the coroner said in an email release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning in Charleston. Wade was wearing a helmet.