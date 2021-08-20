x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist dead after striking car in Sumter

According to the Sumter County coroner, the accident happened Friday afternoon on SC 441 North.
.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is dead after an afternoon motorcycle accident in Sumter County. 

According to the Sumter Coroner Robert Baker, the accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on SC 441 North and US Hwy. 521.   

Charles Wade III, 27, of Dalzell was traveling on SC 441 North (Peach Orchard Road) near Hwy. 521 (Thomas Sumter Highway) when he struck a car that had turned in front of him the coroner said in an email release. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

RELATED: Sky-high marriage proposal delights South Carolina woman

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning in Charleston.  Wade was wearing a helmet. 

RELATED: One dead after shooting outside Lee County interstate gas station

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter county coroner. 