A collision on I-20 EB blocked all lanes for about 3 miles on Wednesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol,the wreck happened just after 4 a.m. near Exit 65. All lanes were blocked from Monticello Rd. to Broad River Rd.

Commuters were urged to avoid this area until crews have cleared the scene.

This is a developing story.

