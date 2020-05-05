COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the drop-off zone of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport Tuesday afternoon, there was no line of cars, and no crossing guard to help people across the street.

Instead, there were few people to count now that the coronavirus has brought much travel to a halt around the country.

Mike Gula, the airport's executive director, has been in the business for more than 16 years and says he's never seen anything like this before.

"I don't think any of us have," Gula said. "It's probably going to take a three-year recovery time to get back to the point where we were in 2019."

Over the past week, they saw a 93 percent drop in travelers.

Despite this, they've stepped up precautions, putting up sanitation stations and signage, and increasing their cleaning measures to keep travelers and staff safe.

"Every TSA agent who touches a passenger or their belongings will be changing gloves to a new pair," Gula said.

On the floors, tape outlines where passengers should stand to maintain their distance from others.

"We're just trying to be flexible and adaptable right now," Gula said. "Right now, we know that sooner or later things are going to get back to some kind of normalcy, but it's going to take some time."

Many of the retail stores and restaurants inside the airport remain closed or are open with modified operations and hours.

As for the flights, many airlines are limiting destinations for now, but Gula believes they will return.

Until then, the airport is leaning on a more than 8 million dollar federal stimulus and the hopes of a quick return to normalcy.