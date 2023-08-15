Columbia announces partnership with Christ Central to feed homeless community

But the plan has been met with pushback from some community groups that said they can’t afford this facility.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia announced a new plan for feeding the unhoused in the community.

The city said it is partnering with Christ Central because of its central location and its ability to provide a climate-controlled place for people to receive food.

But smaller community groups who feed the homeless community said they are frustrated with new guidelines that come with this plan. A small group gathered outside city hall to speak against the new plan, which requires groups to pay to use the space.

This announcement comes after nearly a year of planning. According to a news release, the city was developing a plan to "ensure cleanliness and safety" during that time.

The city said that the partnership was to ensure air conditioning and bathrooms for people to use while serving or being served.

The statement from the city also invited smaller organizations to join the efforts, but there are some concerns among those groups. Ericka Brown is with Be Kind, Be Great, an organization that provides resources for the unhoused.

"There were concerns about a million dollar policy being required to use the facility on top of the cleanup fee and some other things that were in that conversation about the use of that specific facility," Brown said.

She said she couldn't afford to pay for those requirements and feed the community.

"We're a smaller organization; we're momma-poppa organizations ... we use that for food, toiletries to put back out in the community," she said. "On average, we're prepared to serve 80 to 100 individuals. If we go over to that facility next to Christ Central, our numbers will triple. Unfortunately, we can't afford that."