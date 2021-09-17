Columbia celebrates annual Park(ing) Day

Metered parking spaces around the city were transformed into urban spaces for the City of Columbia’s 6th annual “Parking Day."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the City of Columbia celebrated their 6th annual Park(ing) Day. It's a day where people across the world temporarily repurpose street parking spaces and convert them to tiny parks and places for art, play, and activism to bring attention to the need of urban spaces within cities.

This is the first time Nia Theatre Company participated in the event. Darion McCloud is the Director of the company and said Park(ing) Day is a way for people to meet and come together.

"We’re asking people to share stories with us," McCloud said. "If you come, we can tell you a story or you can tell us a story. You can draw us a picture, dance us a dance, sing us a song, play us a finger play, whatever."

McCloud also said they look forward on participant every year going forward.

"It’s a global event, not by accident but on purpose," McCloud said. "To bring the entire world, all over the world, we’re doing this, we’re bringing people together, in these little parking spaces."

Enjoy the various parklets that #ParkingDay has to offer. There’s different themes and games to play!

Join us now until 4pm #WeAreColumbia #ParkingDay pic.twitter.com/wEK1y77kX1 — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) September 17, 2021

Leigh DeForth is the Comprehensive Planner for the City of Columbia. She said this event is way for the city to reinvent the way people use public space.

"It’s basically a way for us to think about the way we transform our public spaces, and in this case, our parking spaces into parks for the day," DeForth said. "We have a number of landscaping architects on staff for the City of Columbia and the American Society of Landscaping Architects has really worked to push forward these types of, what we can tactical urbanism events. So thinking about our public space, and so this is essential our pop up park for the day."

This years event is featuring 14 parklets, with an addition of two permanent spaces. Some of the participants are Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cola City Bikes, Columbia Animal Services, Richland Library, and more!