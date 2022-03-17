Fire displaces 12 off Decker Boulevard in Columbia

No injuries were reported and authorities said the fire was brought under control quickly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say 12 people have been displaced by a Wednesday afternoon apartment fire but thanked firefighters for making sure everyone got out safely.

Columbia-Richland Fire said that its crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker and Windsor Lake boulevards. Upon arrival, crews said they could already see smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.

The first-shift crews worked quickly to get the fire under control and reported no injuries during the process to residents or firefighters. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.