Fire displaces 12 off Decker Boulevard in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say 12 people have been displaced by a Wednesday afternoon apartment fire but thanked firefighters for making sure everyone got out safely.
Columbia-Richland Fire said that its crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker and Windsor Lake boulevards. Upon arrival, crews said they could already see smoke coming from a third-floor apartment.
The first-shift crews worked quickly to get the fire under control and reported no injuries during the process to residents or firefighters. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Video and photos shared by the department showed hose being fed into the apartment and the ladder truck looming overhead as crews worked to put the fire out.