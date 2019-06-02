COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some living at two Columbia apartment complex that accepts federal low income housing residents are being told to evacuate the property immediately because of unsafe conditions.

Residents at the Mallard Apartments and Howell Apartments on Howell Court received letters from Columbia police code enforcement officers Wednesday. The letter states they have 48 hours to leave the property because the place doesn't have heat.

"The property has been declared unsafe and unsanitary for human habitation," the letter states.

The property had some code problems, and they'd been instructed to fix them. On Wednesday, someone who doesn't live on the property called to say there was a gas leak. Fire crews went to the scene, and determined that six units had elevated levels of gas, and five had no heat.

It's unclear if those two numbers of affected units include overlap. Not all units on the property are affected.

Residents must be off the property by 1 p.m. Friday. Anyone who isn't off the property could face arrest.

Residents at Mallard told News19 they've been without heat for months and that there are other issues on the property.

Mallard Apartments accepts people who receive what's known as Section 8 vouchers, which is distributed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Columbia Housing Authority. The property is not owned by the government directly, however. The Section 8 money goes to help people with low incomes find affordable places to live.

The Columbia Housing Authority told News19 residents will receive vouchers to find a home, but will not get a temporary hotel to stay in.

The new situation comes nearly three weeks after two men were found dead in the Allen Benedict Court apartments, a public housing unit in Columbia operated by the Columbia Housing Authority. Both died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the coroner.

Their deaths and the subsequent inspections led to the discovery of multiple gas leaks throughout the property, and the decision was made to evacuate all 411 residents living there. The property has been permanently abandoned.

Allen Benedict residents were put in temporary housing at hotels, and were given Section 8 vouchers that are good for 60 days to find Section 8 housing.