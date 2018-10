Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating after a bank in Columbia was allegedly robbed Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at TD Bank at 8550 Farrow Road around 11:15 a.m.

Deputies located the suspect in the woods near Flint Lake Drive after the suspected car was spotted shortly after the incident. The suspect is now in custody.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

