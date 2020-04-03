COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a loaded gun went off in his hands at a Columbia apartment.

Investigators believe the boy found a loaded gun in a bedroom of the apartment causing the gun to go off. Officers have recovered the gun and are working to determine its origin and how it came to be in the residence unsecured.

The child was shot in head was taken to the hospital. Officers say while his condition is still critical, he continues to show signs of improvement.

At the time of the incident, the only people inside the home were the boy and his mother. There is no evidence that a third party was involved in the incident.

The mother has been cooperative with investigators. The case will be sent to the solicitor's office for review.

CPD officers would like to remind citizens about safe firearm storage, and has released the following safety tips: