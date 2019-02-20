COLUMBIA, S.C. — Losing a coveted stuffed animal is the ultimate fear of every child — and parent. Luckily, this Columbia boy's story came with a happy ending!

A few weeks ago, Thompson and his family spent some time in a cabin at Myrtle Beach State Park. When they headed home to Columbia no one realized Thompson's bear had been left behind.

So, Thompson's parents gave the park a quick call to see if the bear was there. Good news! The park rangers found the stuffed animal and were determined to get it back to its rightful owner — but not without a little fun first!

Thompson's bear — with a ranger hat atop his head — got the royal park treatment: a ride along with a park ranger in his truck, catching some epic views of the park, and even taking a load off on a chair a bit too large for the tiny bear!

All the adventures were caught on camera and sent to Thompson, along with his bear!

Thompson made sure to thank the rangers with a sweet note that read, "Thank you for keeping my bear for a few days." The photo was posted to the South Carolina State Park Facebook page Wednesday.

Can't wait to see what adventures Thompson and his bear get up to next!