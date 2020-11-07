Columbia bus driver under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

The driver tested positive for coronavirus during routine mandatory testing of all employees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (CMRTA) says a driver of Transportation Care Services (TCS), which operates DART, has tested positive for coronavirus during routine mandatory testing of all employees.

Officials say the the driver was immediately sent home to quarantine and passengers recently on this driver’s route were immediately notified of possible exposure and advised to get tested.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials say The COMET has put in place stringent cleaning and safety measures, including daily disinfection of all vehicles and facilities, mandatory face covering requirements for drivers and passengers. In addition to the mandatory mask policy, drivers were also given face shields to further protect themselves and their passengers.

The COMET was also in the process of securing and installing barriers between the drivers and passengers in order to minimize the possibility of any exposure. A temporary plastic barrier was installed on some smaller vehicles as a pilot while the organization solicited bids from companies that specialize in the barriers needed for buses and vans.