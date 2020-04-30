COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Chamber created a plan, the reConnect Columbia! Playbook, to help businesses in the community as they plan for reopening.

According to Columbia Chamber, the hope is that with this Playbook, businesses can begin to move forward.

"The Chamber has stood for the Midlands business community for almost 118 years and has been a viable resource throughout numerous trials," said Carl Blackstone, Columbia Chamber President and CEO. "We currently serve over 1,200 Partners in the private, public, and government sectors who all need some sort of guidance through this time. This Playbook will help start the conversation of determining what needs to take place before opening for customers and employees to both feel safe."

The plan includes suggestions for how to clean businesses, guidance on wearing masks, and what to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

The reConnect Columbia! Playbook has sections concerning health and safety, communication, personal protective equipment, legal protections, and more.

According to the organization, it is not meant to be a static documents or a set of solutions. The document will be modified with new details and suggestions as they come up.

Open reConnect Columbia! Playbook HERE.