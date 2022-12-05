Columbia, Charleston among "Most Sinful Cities in America," study says

A new study lists Columbia and Charleston among the "Most Sinful Cities in America."

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America."

In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness based on 38 metrics. Then researchers calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score, or WalletHub Vice Index, and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities.

Las Vegas, Nevada, takes the top spot with a vice index of 59.93. St. Louis, Missouri, comes in 2nd with a "vice index" of 55.14. Philadelphia rounded out the top three with a "vice index" of 54.11

According to the study, Columbia comes in at no. 29 (of 182 cities) overall, with a "vice index" of 44.28. The city comes in at 20th for "jealousy" and 26th for "excesses and vices."

Charleston comes in at no. 55 overall, with a "vice index" of 41.46, the same as San Antonio, Texas. The city comes in at 24th for "greed" and 30th for "anger at hatred."