Columbia Chess Club bringing all kinds of people together

Chess players travelling from Florence, Charlotte, or further to participate in Columbia Chess Club.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every Thursday is a packed house at the Firefly Toy and Game Store, where the Columbia Chess Club meets each week.

"It's just neat to see so many people connecting over chess, it's like music there's something for everyone," said club member Harrison Walsh.

Anyone from 8 years old to 78-years-old comes out to play.

"I'm always learning, and it keeps my mind sharp as I get older," said chess player, John Brown.

The team started a year ago, and is welcoming more people each week according to club founder James Brandmair.

"We normally welcome 30-40 each week, but we have room for about 66 right now," he explained.

Several people in the club have been playing for months or years, but they say you do not have to know how to play to come out.

"There is so much you can learn here and people who are always willing to teach"

Some people in the club drive all the way from Florence and even Rock Hill to spend time with their favorite brain game each week.

"It's like an hour and 30 minutes, and basically like 4 hours both ways but I like coming here because I get like three hours of play time, and I always make friends," said

The group meets every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and hosts a tournament that costs $5 to enter every week at 6:00 p.m.