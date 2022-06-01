The $391 million budget includes $77 million for public safety, $21 million for the public works department, $13 million for parks and recreation and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council Tuesday adopted the $391 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget includes $77 million for public safety, $21 million for the public works department, $13 million for parks and recreation, money to hire three additional code enforcement officers, and $200,000 for fire and safety equipment.

“This budget really reflects an investment in our city,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. “We want a clean, safe city in every corner of our community.”

City Councilman Howard Duvall tells News 19 funding key initiatives will be done without raising taxes, fees or water rates on residents.

"We don’t want to put any more stress on the citizens of Columbia by adding any new fees or taxes," said Duvall.

The seven million dollars in additional public safety money will help fund a competitive pay plan to hire and retain officers at Columbia Police Department, body camera upgrades, and a $1.7 million citywide security camera upgrade project.

The upgraded camera system, which will roll out later this fall, includes 160 camera boxes which contain multiple cameras in each box.

“We want to make sure we have the tools, the technology, and the training for our folks to do their job," said Rickenmann.

Columbia resident Cody Pressley is happy to see this investment in the community.

“Helping educating officers, not just hiring them, but helping to educate them so that way they understand how to interact with their community," said Pressley.

Duvall added the $1.8 million in additional funding for Public works will allow the department to increase minimum wage to $14.50 in hopes of filling job vacancies and improving service for Columbia residents.

"Service has not been quite as good in some areas-,public works being one because we’ve had 30 to 40 percent vacancy rates," said Duvall.