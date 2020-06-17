'We're listening.' Columbia City Council approves changes to police 'Use of Force' policy

The previous policy from 2017 did not include language on choke holds and carotid artery holds, although Chief Holbrook says those actions were not allowed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council approved changes to the Columbia Police Department's Use of Force Policy Tuesday.

"It's the policy of this city that officers will only use the minimum amount of force necessary to accomplish a lawful objective," explained Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

"What we have proposed to you, and I'd like to point out that it has never been allowed or been trained and that is choke holds, this entry prohibits the use of a carotid artery hold or a choke hold unless deadly force is authorized."

The use of choke holds and blocking airways of people being arrested has been highlighted in recent videos of officers around the country. Including the video showing, Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis Police Officer, kneeling on the neck of George Floyd. Floyd died from his airway being blocked.

City Council approved the changes to the use of force policy.

"We've got to continue to lead from the front as we have done in these public health issues and community policing and we've got to continue to re imagine Columbia," says Mayor Steve Benjamin.

When it comes to the city's budget and the request from community activist group Empower SC, to reduce the police department's budget and increase community development program budgets, council explained that they had to go ahead and finalize the budget. So, those reductions were not made.

"There's no room for adjustments that I can recommend currently with this budget, but I do think that with continued dialogue and conversation, that many of the issues that I think are very well-intentioned with the Empower SC document I saw, are right in line with things that this council believes in and is already doing," explained City Manager Teresa Wilson.

Wilson pointed out that there are currently $11 million worth of community policing programs within the police department's budget. Those include graffiti removal, coffee with a cop and neighborhood improvement sweeps.

Mayor Benjamin encouraged the founders of Empower SC to continue speaking out and requesting change, even though it was too late for budget changes.

"We're listening, and we're listening closely."