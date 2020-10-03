COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council met to discuss how they are preparing and what procedures they are putting in place amidst the coronavirus on Tuesday.

"We will do what is right, what is necessary, what is proper to make sure that everything that we can do to save lives, we are going to do," City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

City of Columbia Council said in the interest of public health they are now taking precautionary measures over the growing concerns of the coronavirus.

"It's not a huge change, but it will be a change that will give us the flexibility to carry on the business of the city," Council member Howard Duvall said.

The changes will include that Mayor Benjamin along with three council members will physically attend meetings. The other three members will participate over the phone using teleconference.

City Council is also urging the public to not physically attend meetings, but instead watch online.

"To some people it may seem wise, to others it may seem like a little too much, but if we stretch and decide we are going to do that much more and it saves at least one life in this community of a senior, and our seniors seem to be particular susceptible to this virus or someone who has significant under lying medical conditions, then it is worth it and we are going to do what is right in the interest of life, health and safety of our community," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said council continues to talk to other city leaders, hospital officials and community partners as they discuss the coronavirus.

"Everyone is talking and when we are talking, we learn and when we learn, we do better," Benjamin said.

Council said these new procedures will be in place for the next 61 days or until they pass another ordinance.