Top priorities include improving working conditions for fire fighters and investing in new crime fighting technology

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council members is expected to spend the remaining $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on several public safety initiatives.

Council members held a work session Tuesday to discuss

In total, Columbia is receiving $27 million in COVID relief funds. The city has received the first half and expect the second half to come in June. So far, the city has spent $5 million on bonus pay for frontline workers and incentives for city employee's who got the Covid vaccine.

Council member Aditi Bussells said “it can't be for things that will rely on this funding forever. But it can certainly help get things that we wanted for a very long time off the ground for us to then build on that with other unique unique funding strategies”

Council members agreed on four key initiatives:

$1.1 million towards expanding a mental health unit within Columbia Police Department during the next three years.

$2.3 million towards community programs and DNA and video technology over the next three years.

$2.5 million for buying firefighters an extra set of gear and making improvements to stations in order to reduce cancer-causing chemicals.

$1 million towards demolishing vacant and dangerous properties.

Council Member Joe Taylor said he's proud of the council's ability to work together.

"I think what you're seeing here is a willingness to really look at what the issues are facing our city the most and how, And how, do we address them with this money?," said Walker.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the demolition program will be transformational for communities with high crime rates.

“The optics are better, and then it removes that location where criminal activity could be afoot," said Holbrook.

Holbrook said he's confident the programs will address the city's biggest problems: violent crime and homelessness.