Columbia City Council to vote on funding for GANGS in Peace pilot program

The organization plans to use the money for their midnight basketball program and transportation costs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will vote on whether to give nearly $29,000 to a local organization known as G.A.N.G.S in Peace for a three month pilot program.

The organization, formed earlier this year by former gang members, aims to reduce youth violence through various programming.

City Council Member Howard Duvall explained the $29,000 is coming from unclaimed money from the state. The organization plans to use the money for their midnight basketball program and transportation costs.

Duvall said the organization will go out to three communities: Colony Apartments, Northpoint Apartments and Bayberry Mews apartments.

"Those three areas have a lot of youth that need activities to keep them out of trouble," said Duvall.

He said the three months allows council to study the impacts of the program before approving a more steady stream of funding for the organizations.

"If the kids are excited about it, if they’re participating in it, if we see a reduction in violence, we’ll think about some long term funding," said Duvall.

While Duvall will be voting yes to approve the funding, he said there are concerns from other council members.

“There are two concerns: Number one that this needs to be a competitive grant given out to other organizations and two, the actual camp itself is not in the city of Columbia territory," said Duvall.

GANGS in Peace also asked for 200,000 in funds from Richland County in July. The county said no and asked the group to go through the formal process of receiving funds.

At last week's City Council Work Session, Mayor Rickenmann said if the money gets approved, he hopes to get the program started as early as October 1st.

News 19 reached out to the organization for an interview, but they declined.