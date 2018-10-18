Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah will be returning to his seat on the council after being reinstated by the governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Wednesday allowing Baddourah to resume his duties, more than a year and a half after McMaster suspended the councilman.

Baddourah was arrested in 2016 on a domestic violence charge involving his wife. In March of 2017, he was indicted by a grand jury. In response, McMaster suspended the lawmaker under South Carolina law which allows the governor to relieve an elected official who's indicted for a crime.

However, prosecutors decided to not prosecute the charges against Baddourah. That means it's as if those charges never existed.

"Today, I was officially reinstated to my position of City Council," Baddourah said in a statement. "The 'time out' imposed by the Governor served to permit more personal focus on the divorce process and my children, but was very difficult for me in requiring me to stay on the sidelines, unable to actively participate in the issues affecting you, me and our city. I am now free to return to serve you, the citizens of the City of Columbia. I assure you that throughout this period of suspension, which has now ended, that I stayed well informed and will hit the ground running tomorrow morning for you."

"My boys and I want to thank so many many of you for your kind thoughts and messages, and your steadfast support. The action of the Governor today ends the turmoil for my family and we are well focused on my responsibilities on council to ensure the future prosperity of the City of Columbia."

Baddourah, a restaurateur, has been a member of city council since 2012 representing District Three. His current term is set to expire next year.

© 2018 WLTX