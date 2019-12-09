COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Business of Wedding Management class at Columbia College is awarding one couple a completely paid for wedding.

Students from the class are under Annette Hoover, a wedding planner in the Midlands.

According to Columbia College, the winning couple only needs to show up.

The couples are required to submit a 500-word essay or a three-minute video including a picture about why they should be chosen. The couple also has to be affiliated with Columbia College.

The winning couple will have to turn over complete control of all wedding details including the wedding party attire (including bride, bridesmaids, groom, groomsmen, flower girls, ring bearers, mothers of the bride and groom and fathers of the bride and groom) wedding date, venue, colors, menu and rings to the wedding planning team.

All goods and services will be donated, and the couple will get a one-night stay honeymoon.

Interested couples can submit their application at: https://www.columbiasc.edu/form/koala-romance