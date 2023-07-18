Columbia College welcomes new president

Dr. John Dozier becomes the college's 21st president.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia College welcomes their 21st president to campus, Dr. John Dozier. Although Dozier is a new faculty member, he has deep ties to the Capital City.

"Columbia raised me," Dozier said. "Columbia has been a part of my family for more than six generations."

Dozier graduated from South Carolina State University with his Bachelor's of Science degree in marketing. After graduation, Dozier went on serve at Kennedy-King College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of South Carolina.

Jenae Bygrave is a junior studying business administration, who plays volleyball at Columbia College. She believes that a male president helps attract more male students to the historically women's college.

"I do feel like because the president is male it will help more male students be attracted to our campus," Bygrave said. "Especially for athletes, as well."

Bygrave also believes that Dozier's position can academically influence a community she holds close to her heart.

"Resources are there. We do have a great staff that help with financial aid," Bygrave said. "I feel like it will help the African American community progress for academic levels for college students."

Mackayla Backman, who was touring of the college on Tuesday, said she believes that faculty diversity and a beautiful campus would be a good fit for her college career.

"I just like the campus, and the people here are very nice," said Backman. "The campus isn't too big, it's not too small. I just like it here."

Dozier believes that although Columbia College has a long history, under his guidance and leadership the college, will be able to advance.