COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Saturday, Columbia College will honor their 2020 graduates through a Virtual Celebration.

According to the college, the celebration will include a commencement Charge to the Graduates focusing on being the “COVID Class of 2020” from Columbia College President, Peter T. Mitchell, and a special message from the Alumnae Association President Lisa Livingston Fusco and the Alumnae Association.

It will also include a virtual slideshow including photos and details about each of the participating graduates, the graduates’ degree and post-graduation plans.

The celebration will be on May 2 at 10 a.m. and will stream on the Columbia College Facebook & YouTube Channel.

This virtual event will not replace the in-person Commencement Ceremony the College has planned for August 1, 2020.

Columbia College President, Peter T. Mitchell Commencement Charge to the Graduates Video can be found here.