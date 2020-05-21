COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia College announced that in-person instruction will resume for the Fall 2020 semester.

Students will begin class on August 24, 2020.

According to the updated 2020-21 calendar, Fall Break is eliminated, and in-person instruction will stop at Thanksgiving Break.In lieu of returning after Thanksgiving, students will transition to virtual learning for the remainder of the Fall 2020 semester.

The rationale for this new calendar is to ensure the health, safety and well-being of Columbia College students.

Provost Madeleine Schep says classes will also have 30 students or fewer, with 75 percent of classes having 20 or fewer. The average class size will be 13.

The new schedule includes the following highlights for the Fall 2020 semester:

August 24, 2020: First Day of Classes

November 20, 2020: Last day of Face-to-Face instruction

November 30, 2020 – December 4 : Last Week of Virtual Learning

December 6-10, 2020: Exam Week

December 11, 2020: Graduation

The college has also allocated funding for faculty to expand their techniques for online, remote and hybrid teaching over the summer.

Issues such as testing, tracking, dedicated space for quarantine, social distancing, training about COVID-19, residential life, and dining will be included in a detailed list of these policies, procedures and training to be available soon, according to the College.

For more information about measures Columbia College is taking in preparation for the upcoming academic year, click here.