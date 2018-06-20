President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to make an appearance in the Palmetto State.
President Trump plans to return to South Carolina to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster, who is in a GOP runoff on Tuesday against John Warren, according to a statement from the McMaster campaign, as well as a tweet from the President himself.
Airport High School in West Columbia has been named the location for an Election Eve campaign rally hosted by President Trump and McMaster, which will take place at 6 p.m. June 25. The free event is open to the public with tickets obtained at TrumpinSC.com.
President Trump has been vocal during the campaign on Twitter, voicing his full support for McMaster.
According to the McMaster campaign, Vice President Pence will also aid in McMaster's campaign with a visit to Conway on Saturday. The Get-Out-The-Vote Rally will take place at Coastal Carolina University's Williams-Brice Kimbel Arena at 3 p.m. June 23. Tickets to the free event are only available through PenceinSC.com.
"President Trump and Vice President Pence are changing the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their support," McMaster said in a statement. "That they are both willing to come and campaign to keep South Carolina moving forward is a testament to the success of our great state, to the things we’ve accomplished over the last few years, and to the strength of our people."