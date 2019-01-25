COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city council members are speaking out after hundreds evacuated from Allen Benedict Court apartments are still not in permanent homes.

City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine says they're working with the Columbia Housing Authority to make sure those evacuated from Allen Benedict Court apartments have the resources they need.

"We're trying to... support the Housing Authority as best we can to make sure everybody is in a safe, suitable environment," Devine said, "and then, hopefully be transitioned back to some kind of permanent housing as soon as possible."

Devine says she's been in contact with Columbia Housing Authority Director Gilbert Walker multiple times and is working with the agency closely to come up with solutions.

On Thursday, News 19 spoke with City Councilman Moe Baddourah who called for Director Walker's resignation after two deaths and the evacuation of the more than 400 Allen Benedict Court residents happened under Walker's oversight.

"I am ... requesting that the Director of the Columbia Housing Authority to resign and be liable and accountable for everything that is going on," Baddourah said.

He also asked fellow council members for a specially-called meeting, where he will call for Walker's resignation.

Devine says she's not rushing to judgement and just wants to see people moved safely into their permanent homes.

"I think that certainly we need to have accountability; we have to have answers," Devine said. "[but]... I think it's a rush to judgement to say, 'Call for someone's resignation,' when we really haven't investigated, we don't have all the answers yet."

Displaced Allen Benedict Court residents will no longer be allowed to live in the apartment, according to Housing officials. They will have the option of accepting a Section 8 voucher or moving to another public housing location.

In the meantime, residents will be able to continue staying in area hotels while finding new permanent homes, according to housing officials.