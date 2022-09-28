Efforts to prevent flooding are underway in Columbia

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are ramping up efforts to prevent flooding in Columbia as Hurricane Ian is expected to bring several inches of rain to the Midlands.

In Five Points, an area historically prone to flooding, sand bags are lining up outside businesses.

"If it's a heavy storm the drainage isn’t very good and it just completely floods," said Key Holder at Oops Company Emily Hughes.

Hughes said they are putting out seven sand bags to keep water out of the store.

"Even if we put out the sandbags it will still come to the door, it's a big puddle, customers can’t come out and we have to use our side door," said Hughes.

To prevent this, Assistant City manager and Director of Columbia Water Clint Shealy tells News 19 crews are clearing storm grates and drains across the city.

"We're topping off our water storage reservoirs out in the distribution system. So that if there were to be a line break, we would have a buffer there to address that," said Shealy.

He added crews are also pre-staging road barricades and collecting yard trash early in flood prone areas such as Whaley and Main, Wheat and Amherst, and Calhoun and Harden.

Governor McMaster issued a state of emergency for SC effective 3pm today in the wake of Hurricane Ian. No evacuations issued at this time. pic.twitter.com/zKq2Dd8cGa — chris brathwaite (@number1bajan) September 28, 2022

"We know from 2015, that things may not happen exactly as forecast. So we've got to be ready for that thing that we may not have thought of, as well," said Shealy.

Shealy encourages residents to do their part by keeping trash and yard waste from their property out of storm drains.

"That's only going to help mitigate and let the rainfall get away through our storm drainage system," said Shealy.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division explained there are ways for people to prepare for potential flooding inside their home.

"Making sure all your important documents are in a water tight bag or container. If you’ve got any lawn furniture or anything in your yard, bring those in. any valuables move those to a higher floor," said Chief of Public Information Derrec Becker.