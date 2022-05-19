Columbia crews work to control heavy fire at Earlewood home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Roughly 30 firefighters are on the scene of a major house fire in Columbia's Earlewood community that was reported on Thursday afternoon.
The fire is in the 500 block of Laurel Hill Road and impacting neighborhood traffic with Columbia police assisting. Crews responded around 3 p.m. and found heavy black smoke upon arrival.
A spokesperson added that flames also spread to another structure nearby.
At this time there are no reported injuries. Check back for updates as they become available. In the meantime, drivers who don't need to travel through the area should seek alternate routes.