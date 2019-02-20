COLUMBIA, S.C. — What began as a step-by-step in flag etiquette seemed to become a small lesson of respect.

The boys of Cub Scout Pack 8 were set to meet with firefighters at Station 14 in Columbia Tuesday night. Learning how to fold the American flag was on the agenda.

Tuesday turned into quite the rainy day and night. However, the wet conditions didn't stop the firefighters or Cub Scouts from going through with the daily duty, according to a tweet by the fire department.

As the flags were lowered at sunset the boys stood by ready to learn, and even got to fold the flag themselves — with some help from Station 14!