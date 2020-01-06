COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the city council have issued another nighttime curfew for the city's downtown and entertainment districts as protests continue in the city.

Benjamin said the curfew went into effect at 7:45 p.m. He issued the directive just before 7:30 p.m.

"I’m declaring a 7:45 pm curfew tonight for Downtown, Vista & Five Points after consulting with all of the hospitality associations & several businesses and citizens," Benjamin wrote on Twitter. "Great discussions today with a lot of well meaning, passionate citizens. We will continue that dialogue tomorrow."

The city saw a third day of protests at Columbia's State House Monday afternoon. While citizens were vocal, the event was peaceful.

The city also issued a curfew after there was violence during Saturday's protests. The curfew went into effect again Sunday.