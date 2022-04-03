Columbia hosts dance convention designed to heal trauma

The convention is taking place at Hilton Columbia Center from March 4 - 6, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trauma can heal over time through the correct means, and that's something Bettina Mahoney realized before starting her dance convention called Fortitude.

Bettina was sexually assaulted as a college student.

"I felt dehumanized and degraded," Fortitude founder Bettina Mahoney said. "It was one of the hardest moments of my life, and I tend to turn to work when there's something that goes on in my life. So, for me, I was like, I never want another person to feel this way again."

She's since traveled to several cities across the United States helping teens in their local communities.

"We chose South Carolina specifically because of my ties there and because I like the area and because of the demographics as far as dance studios that we really wanted to reach," Mahoney said.

She carefully selects teachers who share her mission to help and trains them how to conduct class, give appropriate dance corrections and check in with the dancers emotionally.

"It was just really emotional because I think we all felt something during that class, and I think Bettina and the artists she brings, they really make you find deep down in yourself your emotions and what you've been dealing with in your past," dance student Hannah Burrows said.

"Fortitude has helped me realize that it's about the letting go and the getting in the moment, and it's helped me so much," dance student Ava Burrows said.