Columbia Earth Fare to reopen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A favorite Columbia grocery store is set to reopen on Wednesday. 

Earth Fare will reopen its Devine Street store at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The company says it will follow all the standard safety procedures related to coronavirus, including requiring all customers to wear face masks and practicing social distancing.
Earth Fare closed back in February after being open for 20 years at its Devine Street location. 

A new company created by former Earth Fare management bought the name and rights.

